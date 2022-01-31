Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $928.94 Million

Brokerages expect Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) to announce sales of $928.94 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Brinker International’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $916.50 million and the highest estimate coming in at $938.02 million. Brinker International posted sales of $760.70 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 22.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, February 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Brinker International will report full year sales of $3.82 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.76 billion to $3.87 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $4.04 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.94 billion to $4.15 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Brinker International.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34. The firm had revenue of $859.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $925.88 million. Brinker International had a negative return on equity of 40.62% and a net margin of 3.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.28 earnings per share.

EAT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Brinker International from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. MKM Partners lowered their price target on shares of Brinker International from $70.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Gordon Haskett downgraded shares of Brinker International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Brinker International from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Brinker International from $83.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Brinker International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.75.

Shares of NYSE:EAT traded up $1.42 during trading on Monday, reaching $33.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,280,954 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,107,748. Brinker International has a 12 month low of $30.20 and a 12 month high of $78.33. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of 11.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 2.64.

In other Brinker International news, CEO Wyman Roberts sold 13,665 shares of Brinker International stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.87, for a total value of $503,828.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Douglas N. Comings sold 2,000 shares of Brinker International stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.06, for a total transaction of $86,120.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in shares of Brinker International during the third quarter worth $1,782,000. DG Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Brinker International by 27.0% during the second quarter. DG Capital Management LLC now owns 258,559 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $15,992,000 after purchasing an additional 55,000 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Brinker International by 11.0% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 593,830 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $36,728,000 after purchasing an additional 58,641 shares during the period. Man Group plc acquired a new position in Brinker International during the second quarter valued at $3,313,000. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its position in Brinker International by 9.8% during the third quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 385,733 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $18,920,000 after purchasing an additional 34,533 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.07% of the company’s stock.

Brinker International Company Profile

Brinker International, Inc engages in owning, developing, and franchising Chili’s Grill and Bar and Maggiano’s Little Italy restaurant brands. It operates through the following segments: Chili’s, and Maggiano’s. The Chili’s segment includes the results of company-owned Chili’s restaurants in the U.S.

