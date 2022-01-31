BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Buys 314 Shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) by 0.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 195,786 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Southern were worth $12,133,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Southern during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Southern during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Canton Hathaway LLC increased its stake in Southern by 41.0% in the 3rd quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 705 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Southern in the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Southern in the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. Institutional investors own 59.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group lowered Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Southern from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Mizuho raised shares of Southern from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Southern from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Scotiabank lowered shares of Southern from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.88.

SO stock opened at $69.00 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $66.32 and its 200 day moving average is $64.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.86. The Southern Company has a 52 week low of $56.69 and a 52 week high of $69.23. The firm has a market cap of $73.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.51.

Southern (NYSE:SO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.01. Southern had a return on equity of 11.38% and a net margin of 13.40%. The business had revenue of $6.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.15 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.22 EPS. Southern’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that The Southern Company will post 3.38 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be issued a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 18th. Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 93.29%.

In other news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of Southern stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.59, for a total value of $171,475.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Christopher Cummiskey sold 2,000 shares of Southern stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.45, for a total value of $122,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 78,960 shares of company stock worth $5,296,450. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

The Southern Co is a holding company. The firm engages in the sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Electric Operating Companies, Southern Power and Southern Company Gas. The Traditional Electric Operating Companies segment refers to vertically integrated utilities that own generation, transmission and distribution facilities, and supplies electric services in the states of Alabama, Georgia, Florida, and Mississippi.

