BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Has $13.94 Million Stock Position in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp cut its position in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) by 0.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,301 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $13,941,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 94.8% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 95,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,472,000 after purchasing an additional 46,505 shares during the last quarter. Carmignac Gestion lifted its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Carmignac Gestion now owns 120,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,444,000 after purchasing an additional 1,117 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 27,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,475,000 after purchasing an additional 2,865 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 132.7% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 114 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MayTech Global Investments LLC boosted its holdings in MercadoLibre by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. MayTech Global Investments LLC now owns 16,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,360,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MELI. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,200.00 to $1,600.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MercadoLibre from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,814.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, November 12th. Scotiabank upgraded MercadoLibre from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $2,050.00 to $2,100.00 in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,100.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, BTIG Research reduced their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,930.00 to $1,550.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,887.00.

Shares of MELI opened at $1,048.63 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1,174.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,503.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.02, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.23. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 52-week low of $957.60 and a 52-week high of $2,006.71. The company has a market cap of $51.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 659.52 and a beta of 1.49.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.65. MercadoLibre had a net margin of 1.26% and a return on equity of 28.07%. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 66.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 3.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MercadoLibre, Inc engages in the provision of online commerce platform with focus on e-commerce and its related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, Venezuela, and Other Countries. The firm provides users a mechanism for buying, selling and paying as well as collecting, generating leads, and comparing lists through e-commerce transactions.

