BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Reduces Stock Position in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp trimmed its position in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) by 0.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,036 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 237 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $13,157,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SHW. Pacitti Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 200.0% during the second quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. now owns 96 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in Sherwin-Williams in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 200.0% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 129 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Sherwin-Williams in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 38.2% in the 2nd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 141 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SHW opened at $287.70 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 52-week low of $218.06 and a 52-week high of $354.15. The company has a 50 day moving average of $328.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $310.77. The company has a market capitalization of $75.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.07.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $4.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.76 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 10.00% and a return on equity of 75.00%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.70 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $320.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $345.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $278.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $335.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $356.30.

Sherwin-Williams Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Co engages in the manufacture and trade of paint and coatings. It operates through the following segments: America Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coating Group. The America Group segment manages the exclusive outlets for Sherwin-Williams branded paints, stains, supplies, equipment, and floor covering.

