Britvic (LON:BVIC) Earns “Sector Perform” Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada restated their sector perform rating on shares of Britvic (LON:BVIC) in a research note released on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a GBX 890 ($12.01) price target on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Barclays initiated coverage on Britvic in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. They set an equal weight rating and a GBX 980 ($13.22) price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Britvic in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Britvic from GBX 940 ($12.68) to GBX 945 ($12.75) and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 1,050 ($14.17) price objective on shares of Britvic in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 1,060 ($14.30) price objective on shares of Britvic in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Britvic currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 1,007.22 ($13.59).

Shares of LON:BVIC opened at GBX 889 ($11.99) on Thursday. The company has a market cap of £2.38 billion and a P/E ratio of 23.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 155.79. Britvic has a 52 week low of GBX 739 ($9.97) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,018 ($13.73). The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 912.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 930.93.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 16th will be given a dividend of GBX 17.70 ($0.24) per share. This represents a yield of 1.95%. This is an increase from Britvic’s previous dividend of $6.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th. Britvic’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.73%.

In other Britvic news, insider Simon Litherland sold 28,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 899 ($12.13), for a total transaction of £252,169.50 ($340,217.89). Insiders have acquired 45 shares of company stock worth $40,785 over the last three months.

Britvic Company Profile

Britvic plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells soft drinks in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, France, Brazil, and internationally. It also provides fruit juices, syrups, squash, mineral water, liquid concentrates, ready-to-drink nectar drinks, sodas, mixers, and energy and flavored drinks.

