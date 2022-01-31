Britvic’s (BVIC) “Equal Weight” Rating Reaffirmed at Barclays

Britvic (LON:BVIC)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Barclays in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a GBX 960 ($12.95) price target on the stock. Barclays‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 7.08% from the stock’s previous close.

BVIC has been the subject of a number of other reports. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,050 ($14.17) price target on shares of Britvic in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a GBX 890 ($12.01) price target on shares of Britvic in a report on Thursday. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,060 ($14.30) price target on shares of Britvic in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Britvic from GBX 940 ($12.68) to GBX 945 ($12.75) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Britvic in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Britvic currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 1,005 ($13.56).

Shares of LON:BVIC opened at GBX 896.50 ($12.10) on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 155.79. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 912.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 930.93. The stock has a market cap of £2.40 billion and a P/E ratio of 23.23. Britvic has a 52-week low of GBX 739 ($9.97) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,018 ($13.73).

In other Britvic news, insider Simon Litherland sold 28,050 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 899 ($12.13), for a total value of £252,169.50 ($340,217.89). Insiders acquired a total of 45 shares of company stock worth $40,785 in the last ninety days.

Britvic plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells soft drinks in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, France, Brazil, and internationally. It also provides fruit juices, syrups, squash, mineral water, liquid concentrates, ready-to-drink nectar drinks, sodas, mixers, and energy and flavored drinks.

