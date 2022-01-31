Brokerages Anticipate Allegiance Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABTX) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $57.33 Million

Equities research analysts expect Allegiance Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABTX) to post sales of $57.33 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Allegiance Bancshares’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $59.00 million and the lowest is $55.10 million. Allegiance Bancshares posted sales of $57.43 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Allegiance Bancshares will report full year sales of $304.85 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $302.20 million to $307.50 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $385.45 million, with estimates ranging from $384.50 million to $386.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Allegiance Bancshares.

Allegiance Bancshares (NASDAQ:ABTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The bank reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.07). Allegiance Bancshares had a return on equity of 9.78% and a net margin of 29.13%. The business had revenue of $60.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.79 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Allegiance Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Allegiance Bancshares by 33.3% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,982 shares of the bank’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 1,493 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Allegiance Bancshares in the third quarter worth about $238,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in shares of Allegiance Bancshares by 108,600.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,522 shares of the bank’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 6,516 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Allegiance Bancshares by 8.4% in the second quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 7,371 shares of the bank’s stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 571 shares during the period. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new position in shares of Allegiance Bancshares in the third quarter worth about $283,000. 50.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Allegiance Bancshares stock traded up $1.18 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $44.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 58,097 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,035. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.66. Allegiance Bancshares has a one year low of $34.30 and a one year high of $45.94. The stock has a market cap of $891.48 million, a P/E ratio of 11.55 and a beta of 1.00.

Allegiance Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company. It engages in the provision of commercial banking services primarily to Houston metropolitan area-based small to medium-sized businesses and individual customers. The company was founded by George Martinez and Steven F. Retzloff in 2007 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

