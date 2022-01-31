Brokerages Anticipate BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTAI) Will Post Earnings of -$1.18 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTAI) to announce earnings of ($1.18) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for BioXcel Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($1.58) and the highest is ($0.95). BioXcel Therapeutics posted earnings of ($0.87) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 35.6%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 10th.

On average, analysts expect that BioXcel Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($4.47) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.06) to ($4.08). For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($4.18) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($7.11) to ($1.10). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow BioXcel Therapeutics.

BioXcel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTAI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.96) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.08) by $0.12. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.07) EPS.

Several research analysts have recently commented on BTAI shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered BioXcel Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $24.00 in a report on Monday, November 15th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $141.00 price objective on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, BioXcel Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $92.33.

Shares of BTAI opened at $15.59 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $20.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.90. BioXcel Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $14.32 and a twelve month high of $67.74. The stock has a market cap of $436.21 million, a PE ratio of -3.88 and a beta of 0.97.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in BioXcel Therapeutics by 4.4% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 21,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $653,000 after buying an additional 906 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in BioXcel Therapeutics by 10.2% in the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 9,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after buying an additional 873 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in BioXcel Therapeutics by 9.1% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 54,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,645,000 after buying an additional 4,502 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in BioXcel Therapeutics by 41.6% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 25,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $767,000 after buying an additional 7,424 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ACT Capital L.L.C. boosted its stake in BioXcel Therapeutics by 19.0% in the third quarter. ACT Capital L.L.C. now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,518,000 after buying an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter. 45.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BioXcel Therapeutics Company Profile

BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on drug development. The firm’s two clinical development programs are BXCL501, a sublingual thin film formulation designed for acute treatment of agitation resulting from neurological and psychiatric disorders, and BXCL701, an immuno-oncology agent designed for treatment of a rare form of prostate cancer and for treatment of pancreatic cancer.

