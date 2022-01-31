Brokerages Anticipate Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.03 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH) to announce $1.03 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Clean Harbors’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.09 billion and the lowest is $937.90 million. Clean Harbors reported sales of $796.19 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 29.4%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Clean Harbors will report full year sales of $3.72 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.62 billion to $3.78 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $4.47 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.43 billion to $4.50 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Clean Harbors.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $951.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $917.00 million. Clean Harbors had a net margin of 5.56% and a return on equity of 13.38%. Clean Harbors’s revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.90 EPS.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CLH shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Clean Harbors from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $131.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Clean Harbors from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Clean Harbors from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Clean Harbors in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Clean Harbors from $108.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.13.

In other news, insider Robert Speights sold 2,118 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.02, for a total value of $209,724.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeffrey Herbert Knapp sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.56, for a total transaction of $108,560.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,011 shares of company stock valued at $710,143 over the last 90 days. 8.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Clean Harbors during the fourth quarter worth about $5,938,000. Taylor Wealth Management Partners boosted its stake in shares of Clean Harbors by 56.8% in the fourth quarter. Taylor Wealth Management Partners now owns 51,580 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,146,000 after purchasing an additional 18,675 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives boosted its stake in shares of Clean Harbors by 59.5% in the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 12,799 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,277,000 after purchasing an additional 4,775 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Clean Harbors in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $546,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Clean Harbors by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 24,159 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,410,000 after purchasing an additional 2,778 shares during the period. 87.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CLH stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $90.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,495 shares, compared to its average volume of 332,163. The company has a 50 day moving average of $98.54 and a 200 day moving average of $101.60. The stock has a market cap of $4.94 billion, a PE ratio of 25.83 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Clean Harbors has a 12-month low of $77.04 and a 12-month high of $118.89.

Clean Harbors, Inc engages in the provision of environmental, energy, and industrial services. It operates through the Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen business segments. The Environmental Services segment consists of the technical services, industrial services, field services, and oil, gas, and lodging businesses.

