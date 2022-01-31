Brokerages Anticipate DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $560.80 Million

Equities research analysts predict that DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) will post sales of $560.80 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for DocuSign’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $559.55 million and the highest estimate coming in at $562.00 million. DocuSign reported sales of $430.90 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 30.1%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, March 10th.

On average, analysts expect that DocuSign will report full year sales of $2.09 billion for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $2.62 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.50 billion to $2.70 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow DocuSign.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.12. DocuSign had a negative net margin of 5.72% and a negative return on equity of 9.12%. The firm had revenue of $545.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $531.25 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.21) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 42.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DOCU. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of DocuSign from $330.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wedbush cut shares of DocuSign from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $340.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. JMP Securities dropped their price target on shares of DocuSign from $320.00 to $307.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of DocuSign from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $175.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of DocuSign from $275.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $249.72.

Shares of DOCU stock opened at $117.29 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $23.21 billion, a PE ratio of -202.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 37.11 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $159.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $238.06. DocuSign has a 12 month low of $108.06 and a 12 month high of $314.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.00.

In other news, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.32, for a total transaction of $1,779,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Cynthia Gaylor sold 5,983 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.27, for a total value of $1,634,974.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 81,247 shares of company stock valued at $13,991,548. Insiders own 3.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Souders Financial Advisors lifted its position in DocuSign by 1.1% in the third quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 3,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $942,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in DocuSign by 15.2% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 303 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in DocuSign by 1.2% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $906,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in DocuSign by 4.2% in the third quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Continuum Advisory LLC lifted its position in DocuSign by 5.1% in the third quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 891 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.08% of the company’s stock.

DocuSign Company Profile

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud-based electronic signature solutions. Its cloud based electronic signature platform helps companies and individuals securely collect information, automate data workflows and sign anything. The firm automates manual, paper-based processes allowing users to manage all aspects of documented business transactions include identity management, authentication, digital signature, forms and data collection, collaboration, workflow automation and storage.

