Brokerages Anticipate Inogen, Inc. (NASDAQ:INGN) to Announce -$0.76 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Inogen, Inc. (NASDAQ:INGN) will report ($0.76) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Inogen’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.73) and the lowest is ($0.79). Inogen reported earnings per share of ($0.23) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 230.4%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Inogen will report full year earnings of ($0.03) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.06) to $0.00. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($0.57) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.26) to $0.60. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Inogen.

Inogen (NASDAQ:INGN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The medical technology company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.82. The firm had revenue of $93.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.69 million. Inogen had a net margin of 3.21% and a return on equity of 3.11%. The business’s revenue was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.08) earnings per share.

INGN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC raised Inogen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Inogen from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $71.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on Inogen from $72.00 to $42.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Inogen from $70.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.33.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Inogen by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 248,393 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $16,188,000 after buying an additional 4,498 shares in the last quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC increased its holdings in Inogen by 21.7% in the 3rd quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 63,827 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,750,000 after buying an additional 11,388 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Inogen by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 224,890 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $14,656,000 after buying an additional 13,690 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in Inogen in the 2nd quarter worth about $294,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Inogen in the 2nd quarter worth about $813,000. Institutional investors own 93.10% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:INGN traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $29.64. The company had a trading volume of 4,375 shares, compared to its average volume of 274,916. The firm has a market cap of $673.54 million, a P/E ratio of 60.18 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.04. Inogen has a 52 week low of $26.19 and a 52 week high of $82.35.

Inogen Company Profile

Inogen, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of portable oxygen concentrators used to deliver supplemental long-term oxygen therapy to patients suffering from chronic respiratory conditions. Its products consists of Inogen One G4 system, Inogen One G3 system, Inogen One G5 system, Inogen TAV, and Inogen at Home.

