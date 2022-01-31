Brokerages Anticipate Owlet Inc (NYSE:OWLT) Will Post Earnings of -$0.17 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Owlet Inc (NYSE:OWLT) to post ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Owlet’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.21) to ($0.12). The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Owlet will report full year earnings of ($0.61) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.69) to ($0.53). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($0.48) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.66) to ($0.29). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Owlet.

Owlet (NYSE:OWLT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $31.51 million during the quarter.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on OWLT shares. Citigroup reduced their target price on Owlet from $12.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Bank of America downgraded Owlet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $8.50 to $5.50 in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Owlet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wasatch Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Owlet in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $17,004,000. EPIQ Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Owlet in the 3rd quarter worth $5,870,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Owlet in the 3rd quarter worth $5,489,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Owlet in the 3rd quarter worth $2,895,000. Finally, Amazon com Inc purchased a new position in shares of Owlet in the 3rd quarter worth $2,759,000. Institutional investors own 11.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Owlet stock traded up $0.10 on Monday, hitting $1.83. The stock had a trading volume of 1,614 shares, compared to its average volume of 221,868. Owlet has a 52-week low of $1.66 and a 52-week high of $11.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a current ratio of 2.78. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.99.

Owlet Company Profile

Sandbridge Acquisition Corporation have entered into a definitive merger agreement with Owlet Baby Care Inc

