Brokerages Expect CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) to Post $1.90 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages forecast that CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) will post $1.90 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for CDW’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.69 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.02. CDW reported earnings of $1.82 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 4.4%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 9th.

On average, analysts expect that CDW will report full-year earnings of $7.84 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.80 to $7.92. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $8.73 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.35 to $9.09. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover CDW.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $5.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.32 billion. CDW had a net margin of 5.00% and a return on equity of 98.82%. CDW’s revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.78 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CDW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of CDW to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of CDW in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of CDW from $196.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of CDW from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CDW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $201.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $205.86.

In other news, insider Christina M. Corley sold 3,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.89, for a total transaction of $635,426.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CDW by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,536 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $826,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CDW by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,248 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $409,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in CDW by 33.0% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 242 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in CDW by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 4,132 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $722,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Finally, Centric Wealth Management boosted its holdings in CDW by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 13,856 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,522,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. 90.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CDW stock opened at $184.53 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $194.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $191.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.92, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.10. CDW has a 52-week low of $130.22 and a 52-week high of $208.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.82.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th were paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 23rd. This is a positive change from CDW’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. CDW’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.09%.

CDW Company Profile

CDW Corp. engages in the provision of information technology solutions to small, medium and large business, government, education and healthcare customers in the United States, the United Kingdom and Canada. It operates through the following segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The Corporate segment serves the private sector business customers.

