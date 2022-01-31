Brokerages Expect Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE) Will Announce Earnings of $2.42 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE) will announce $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Encore Wire’s earnings. Encore Wire reported earnings of $1.17 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 106.8%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Encore Wire will report full year earnings of $21.76 per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $9.76 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Encore Wire.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Encore Wire from $115.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Encore Wire from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 29th.

WIRE opened at $105.47 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $132.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $110.83. Encore Wire has a 1-year low of $57.20 and a 1-year high of $151.64. The company has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 1.13.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 21st. Investors of record on Friday, January 7th were given a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 6th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.08%. Encore Wire’s payout ratio is currently 0.39%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Encore Wire during the fourth quarter valued at about $11,537,000. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC grew its position in Encore Wire by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC now owns 42,411 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $6,069,000 after buying an additional 439 shares during the period. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new position in Encore Wire during the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Convergence Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Encore Wire during the fourth quarter valued at about $150,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Encore Wire by 22.7% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 20,043 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,868,000 after buying an additional 3,709 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.63% of the company’s stock.

About Encore Wire

Encore Wire Corp. engages in manufacturing copper electrical building wire and cable. The firm is a significant supplier of building wire for interior electrical wiring in commercial and industrial buildings, homes, apartments and manufactured housing. It offers an electric building wire product line that consists primarily of NM-B cable, UF-B cable, THHN/THWN-2 and other types of wire products, including Metal Clad, Armored Cable, Photovoltaic Cable and Bare Copper.

