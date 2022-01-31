Brokerages Expect Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $7.02 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) to announce sales of $7.02 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $7.07 billion and the lowest is $6.97 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise posted sales of $6.83 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, March 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will report full year sales of $28.67 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $28.50 billion to $28.86 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $29.65 billion, with estimates ranging from $29.32 billion to $30.01 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Hewlett Packard Enterprise.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 30th. The technology company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $7.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.37 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a return on equity of 19.59% and a net margin of 12.33%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup lowered their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hewlett Packard Enterprise currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.81.

In other news, SVP Neil B. Macdonald sold 16,486 shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.17, for a total transaction of $250,092.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Thomas E. Black, Jr. sold 17,078 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.80, for a total transaction of $269,832.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 367,299 shares of company stock worth $6,116,248. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 155.9% during the fourth quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,617 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 985 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 591.3% during the 2nd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 2,212 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,892 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 394.3% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,015 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 2,405 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.52% of the company’s stock.

HPE stock traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $16.33. The stock had a trading volume of 16,818,390 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,972,545. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 52-week low of $12.18 and a 52-week high of $17.60. The firm has a market cap of $21.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a 50-day moving average of $15.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th were given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.94%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s payout ratio is 18.75%.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company Profile

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co is a global edge-to-cloud company, which engages in the provision of information technology, technology and enterprise products, solutions, and services. It operates through the following segments: Compute, High Performance Computing & Artificial Intelligence (HPC & AI), Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

