Brokerages Expect IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) Will Announce Earnings of $1.20 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) will announce $1.20 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for IPG Photonics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.26 and the lowest is $1.12. IPG Photonics reported earnings of $1.19 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.8%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 15th.

On average, analysts expect that IPG Photonics will report full year earnings of $5.14 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.07 to $5.21. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $5.95 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.75 to $6.18. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow IPG Photonics.

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $379.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $368.85 million. IPG Photonics had a return on equity of 10.21% and a net margin of 18.33%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.29 EPS.

IPGP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on IPG Photonics in a research note on Monday, October 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $170.00 target price for the company. Bank of America cut IPG Photonics from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $178.00 to $173.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. DA Davidson increased their target price on IPG Photonics from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut IPG Photonics from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $138.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut IPG Photonics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, IPG Photonics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $190.33.

Shares of IPG Photonics stock traded up $10.13 on Monday, hitting $154.47. 338,396 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 254,420. The stock has a market cap of $8.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.64 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 6.45, a current ratio of 7.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $163.66 and its 200 day moving average is $169.96. IPG Photonics has a 52-week low of $138.85 and a 52-week high of $257.90.

In other IPG Photonics news, SVP Igor Samartsev sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.35, for a total value of $86,175.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 32.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in IPG Photonics by 82.2% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 133 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in IPG Photonics in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of IPG Photonics during the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of IPG Photonics during the second quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of IPG Photonics during the second quarter valued at $58,000. 64.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IPG Photonics Corp. engages in the design, development, production and distribution of fiber lasers, laser systems, fiber amplifiers, and related optical components. Its products include lasers, beam delivery, medical, telecom equipment, product finder and components such as pump diodes, chillers, and mid-IR crystals.

