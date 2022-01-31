Brokerages Expect NETSTREIT Corp. (NYSE:NTST) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $16.49 Million

Equities analysts predict that NETSTREIT Corp. (NYSE:NTST) will announce sales of $16.49 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for NETSTREIT’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $17.40 million and the lowest is $15.62 million. NETSTREIT reported sales of $11.45 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 44%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that NETSTREIT will report full-year sales of $57.83 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $56.95 million to $58.70 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $79.40 million, with estimates ranging from $62.63 million to $100.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover NETSTREIT.

NETSTREIT (NYSE:NTST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.14). NETSTREIT had a return on equity of 0.90% and a net margin of 10.46%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NETSTREIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, NETSTREIT has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.00.

NYSE NTST traded up $0.38 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $22.66. 12,211 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 832,668. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 3.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $897.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 132.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.23. NETSTREIT has a 52 week low of $16.75 and a 52 week high of $26.92.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its holdings in shares of NETSTREIT by 18.7% in the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 121,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,788,000 after buying an additional 19,139 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in NETSTREIT during the fourth quarter valued at $95,000. Cambiar Investors LLC raised its stake in NETSTREIT by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 105,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,422,000 after purchasing an additional 2,336 shares in the last quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP purchased a new stake in NETSTREIT during the third quarter valued at $10,387,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in NETSTREIT by 25.5% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 249,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,900,000 after purchasing an additional 50,753 shares in the last quarter. 96.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NETSTREIT Company Profile

NETSTREIT is an internally managed Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) based in Dallas, Texas that specializes in acquiring single-tenant net lease retail properties nationwide. The growing portfolio consists of high-quality properties leased to e-commerce resistant tenants with healthy balance sheets.

