Brokerages Set Anglo American plc (OTCMKTS:AAUKF) Target Price at $3,161.67

Shares of Anglo American plc (OTCMKTS:AAUKF) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the four analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $3,161.67.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AAUKF. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and set a $3,075.00 price target on shares of Anglo American in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley restated a “hold” rating and issued a $2,900.00 price objective on shares of Anglo American in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th.

Shares of AAUKF stock opened at $44.90 on Friday. Anglo American has a 12-month low of $33.00 and a 12-month high of $49.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $41.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.46.

Anglo American Plc is a mining company, which engages in the exploration and mining of precious base metals and ferrous metals. The company operates through the following segments: De Beers, Copper, Platinum Group Metals, Iron Ore, Coal, Nickel and Manganese, and Corporate and Other. The company was founded by Ernest Oppenheimer in 1917 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

