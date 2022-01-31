Brokerages Set Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS) PT at $207.33

Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $208.60.

BCS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on shares of Barclays from GBX 230 ($3.10) to GBX 245 ($3.31) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Barclays to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from GBX 240 ($3.24) to GBX 260 ($3.51) in a report on Monday, December 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Barclays from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $240.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Barclays to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from GBX 205 ($2.77) to GBX 240 ($3.24) in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Barclays from GBX 250 ($3.37) to GBX 265 ($3.58) in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th.

BCS traded up $0.13 on Wednesday, reaching $10.94. The stock had a trading volume of 377,285 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,586,470. Barclays has a 12-month low of $7.32 and a 12-month high of $12.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.32. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.41. The company has a market cap of $45.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.55.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BCS. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Barclays in the 4th quarter valued at about $681,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in Barclays by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 70,861 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $733,000 after purchasing an additional 5,943 shares during the last quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Barclays by 25.7% in the 4th quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. now owns 14,083 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 2,876 shares during the last quarter. Americana Partners LLC acquired a new position in Barclays in the 4th quarter valued at about $118,000. Finally, Cambiar Investors LLC acquired a new position in Barclays in the 4th quarter valued at about $57,276,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.56% of the company’s stock.

About Barclays

Barclays Plc operates as a bank holding company that engages in the business of providing retail banking, credit cards, corporate and investment banking and wealth management services. The firm operates through two divisions: Barclays UK and Barclays International. The Barclays UK division comprises the U.K.

