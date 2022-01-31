Brokerages Set Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) PT at $146.36

Shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the fifteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $146.36.

HLT has been the subject of several research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Hilton Worldwide from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $161.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, January 10th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $127.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $137.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Argus upped their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $162.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 price target (up previously from $148.00) on shares of Hilton Worldwide in a report on Monday, January 3rd.

In other Hilton Worldwide news, insider Kevin J. Jacobs sold 195,722 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.12, for a total transaction of $28,403,176.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Matthew W. Schuyler sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.19, for a total transaction of $1,521,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 214,722 shares of company stock worth $31,208,927. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Hilton Worldwide in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 93.0% in the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 154.2% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. Spectrum Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Hilton Worldwide in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in Hilton Worldwide by 476.4% in the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. 96.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hilton Worldwide stock traded up $1.72 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $145.11. 1,613,408 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,678,115. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,103.00 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $145.91 and its 200-day moving average is $137.69. Hilton Worldwide has a fifty-two week low of $101.84 and a fifty-two week high of $159.21.

Hilton Worldwide Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of hospitality businesses. It operates through the following segments: Ownership and Management & Franchise. The Ownership segment includes owned, leased, and joint venture hotels. The Management & Franchise segment manages hotels and timeshare properties, and license its brands to franchisees.

