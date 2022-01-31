Brokerages Set Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA) Price Target at $157.56

Shares of Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nineteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and fifteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $157.56.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on NTLA shares. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $160.00 to $145.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $171.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Intellia Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. JMP Securities cut their price target on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Cowen began coverage on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Get Intellia Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of NTLA stock traded up $8.69 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $94.71. The company had a trading volume of 50,754 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,087,656. Intellia Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $43.86 and a 52-week high of $202.73. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $107.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $131.30. The company has a market capitalization of $6.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.60 and a beta of 2.04.

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.97) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.85) by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $7.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.66 million. Intellia Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 854.10% and a negative return on equity of 34.22%. Intellia Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was down 67.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.47) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Intellia Therapeutics will post -3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Intellia Therapeutics news, EVP David Lebwohl sold 2,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.72, for a total transaction of $318,528.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTLA. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 17.4% in the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 7,916,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $936,092,000 after purchasing an additional 1,173,326 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,026,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $975,698,000 after purchasing an additional 447,433 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,530,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $741,985,000 after purchasing an additional 565,430 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 137.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,728,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,820,000 after purchasing an additional 1,577,813 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,486,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,588,000 after purchasing an additional 162,001 shares during the last quarter. 84.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Intellia Therapeutics

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage genome editing company, which engages in the development of curative therapeutics using the CRISPR/Cas9 system. Its CRISPR/Cas9 system transforms medicine by both producing therapeutics that permanently edit and/or correct disease-associated genes in the human body with a single treatment course, and creates engineered cells that can treat oncological and immunological diseases.

Read More: Percentage Gainers

Receive News & Ratings for Intellia Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intellia Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.