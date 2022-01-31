Brokerages Set O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) Target Price at $675.97

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the nineteen research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $686.64.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ORLY. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Thursday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $755.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial assumed coverage on O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $796.00 price objective for the company. DA Davidson lifted their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $640.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $715.00 to $780.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $630.00 to $675.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th.

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, SVP Jeffrey Lynn Groves sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $638.52, for a total value of $255,408.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Thomas Mcfall sold 7,534 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $647.18, for a total transaction of $4,875,854.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,434 shares of company stock worth $13,195,287 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in O’Reilly Automotive in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in O’Reilly Automotive in the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. RE Advisers Corp grew its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 37.9% in the 3rd quarter. RE Advisers Corp now owns 80 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in O’Reilly Automotive in the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. 79.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ORLY stock traded up $8.23 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $651.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 607,814 shares, compared to its average volume of 516,627. The stock has a market cap of $43.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.58, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.57, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.76. O’Reilly Automotive has a 52-week low of $425.49 and a 52-week high of $710.86. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $669.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $634.06.

About O’Reilly Automotive

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc owns and operates retail outlets in the United States. It engages in the distribution and retailing of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the U.S., serving both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, including alternators, starters, fuel pumps, water pumps, brake system components, batteries, belts, hoses, temperature controls, chassis parts and engine parts; maintenance items comprising oil, antifreeze products, fluids, filters, lighting products, engine additives, and appearance products; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

