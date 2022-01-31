Brokerages Set Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) Price Target at $56.67

Shares of Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $56.67.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on SNV shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Synovus Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $53.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Raymond James upped their price target on Synovus Financial from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Synovus Financial from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Synovus Financial from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Synovus Financial from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th.

In other Synovus Financial news, EVP Mark G. Holladay sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.60, for a total value of $69,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Kessel D. Stelling sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.74, for a total transaction of $2,487,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 72,492 shares of company stock worth $3,606,500. 1.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Synovus Financial by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 66,080 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,900,000 after acquiring an additional 2,420 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in shares of Synovus Financial by 114,224.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 28,581 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,254,000 after acquiring an additional 28,556 shares in the last quarter. AXA S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Synovus Financial during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,484,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Synovus Financial by 35.6% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 83,209 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,652,000 after acquiring an additional 21,826 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WBI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Synovus Financial during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,320,000. 76.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:SNV opened at $49.37 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.53. Synovus Financial has a 52 week low of $36.78 and a 52 week high of $53.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $48.72 and a 200 day moving average of $45.76.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The bank reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.27. Synovus Financial had a return on equity of 15.49% and a net margin of 33.57%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.08 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Synovus Financial will post 4.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 16th were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 15th. Synovus Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.01%.

About Synovus Financial

Synovus Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. The company operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Financial Management Services (FMS). The Community Banking business segment serves customers using a relationship-based approach through its branch, ATM, commercial, and private wealth network in addition to mobile, Internet, and telephone banking.

