Brokerages Set TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS) PT at $47.20

Shares of TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $47.20.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TreeHouse Foods from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of TreeHouse Foods in a report on Monday, November 8th.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in THS. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 890.5% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 659 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its position in TreeHouse Foods by 4,095.0% during the third quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 839 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 819 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in TreeHouse Foods during the second quarter worth $67,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in TreeHouse Foods by 133.2% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 984 shares during the period. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. increased its position in TreeHouse Foods by 94.9% during the third quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 1,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 892 shares during the period.

Shares of THS opened at $40.10 on Friday. TreeHouse Foods has a one year low of $33.90 and a one year high of $55.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $40.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a PE ratio of 44.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 1.21.

TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. TreeHouse Foods had a return on equity of 6.52% and a net margin of 1.18%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that TreeHouse Foods will post 1.17 EPS for the current year.

TreeHouse Foods Company Profile

TreeHouse Foods, Inc is a manufacturer and distributor of private label packaged foods and beverages in North America. Its product portfolio includes snacking, beverages, and meal preparation products, available in shelf stable, refrigerated, frozen, and fresh formats. The firm operates through the following segments: Meal Preparation and Snacking & Beverages.

