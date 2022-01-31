Brokerages Set Ultra Electronics Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:UEHPY) Target Price at $16.39

Ultra Electronics Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:UEHPY) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the five ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $16.39.

Shares of OTCMKTS UEHPY traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $21.71. The company had a trading volume of 2,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 818. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.10. Ultra Electronics has a 1 year low of $13.38 and a 1 year high of $22.94.

About Ultra Electronics

Ultra Electronics Holdings Plc engages in design, development, and manufacture of electronic and software technologies for defense, security, transport, and energy applications. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace & Infrastructure, Communications & Security, and Maritime & Land. The Aerospace & Infrastructure segment provides solutions to the aerospace, rail, energy, and nuclear markets.

Featured Story: Understanding each part of a balance sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Ultra Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ultra Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.