Brookfield Infrastructure Co. (NASDAQ:BIPC) Stake Boosted by Epoch Investment Partners Inc.

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Co. (NASDAQ:BIPC) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 198,719 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,335 shares during the quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. owned approximately 0.44% of Brookfield Infrastructure worth $11,899,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BIPC. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new position in Brookfield Infrastructure during the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,617,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in Brookfield Infrastructure by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 50,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,831,000 after acquiring an additional 3,485 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Brookfield Infrastructure by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,010,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,556,000 after acquiring an additional 315,461 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure by 20.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 112,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,500,000 after buying an additional 19,469 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 21,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,614,000 after buying an additional 3,114 shares in the last quarter.

Get Brookfield Infrastructure alerts:

BIPC opened at $65.24 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $64.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.23. Brookfield Infrastructure Co. has a twelve month low of $56.89 and a twelve month high of $80.60. The firm has a market cap of $4.79 billion and a P/E ratio of 45.31.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th were issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 29th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.13%. Brookfield Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 141.67%.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Brookfield Infrastructure from $73.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th.

About Brookfield Infrastructure

Brookfield Infrastructure Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates regulated natural gas transmission systems in Brazil. The company also engages in the regulated gas and electricity distribution operations in the United Kingdom. It operates approximately 2,000 kilometers of natural gas transportation pipelines in the states of Rio de Janeiro, Sao Paulo, and Minas Gerais; and 3.6 million gas and electricity connections and 1.5 million installed smart meters in the United Kingdom.

Recommended Story: Limitations of the P/E Growth ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brookfield Infrastructure Co. (NASDAQ:BIPC).

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.