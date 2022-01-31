Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (BIP) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 2nd. Analysts expect Brookfield Infrastructure Partners to post earnings of $0.94 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.16). Brookfield Infrastructure Partners had a net margin of 10.41% and a return on equity of 5.27%. The company had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Brookfield Infrastructure Partners to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Brookfield Infrastructure Partners alerts:

Shares of BIP opened at $58.25 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.29. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners has a 1-year low of $50.00 and a 1-year high of $62.48. The stock has a market cap of $17.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.72 and a beta of 0.79.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 29th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.50%. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 93.58%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,305 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 204 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners were worth $578,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

BIP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. National Bankshares raised their price objective on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Brookfield Infrastructure Partners has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.30.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Company Profile

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners LP is an infrastructure company, which engages in the management of diversified portfolio of infrastructure assets that will generate sustainable and growing distributions over the long-term for unit holders. It operates through the following segments: Utilities, Transport, Energy, Data Infrastructure, and Corporate.

Further Reading: Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Infrastructure Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.