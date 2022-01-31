Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $67.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Brown & Brown’s compelling portfolio along with an impressive growth trajectory driven by organic and inorganic initiatives across all its segments bodes well. Buyouts and collaborations enhanced its existing capabilities and extended its geographic foothold. Strategic efforts continue to drive commission and fees. Its solid capital position, backed by strong operational environment, places it well for long-term growth. Brown & Brown's sturdy performance has been driving cash flow, enabling it to deploy capital in shareholder-friendly moves. The insurance boasts a strong balance sheet backed by a solid cash position. Shares of Brown & Brown have outperformed its industry in the past year. However, escalating expenses are likely to affect the margin expansion. Poor ROE implies inefficient utilization of shareholder's fund.”

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Brown & Brown from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Brown & Brown from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Brown & Brown from $72.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Brown & Brown from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Brown & Brown in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a buy rating and a $76.00 price objective for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Brown & Brown currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $67.11.

Shares of NYSE:BRO opened at $64.38 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $18.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.41 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. Brown & Brown has a one year low of $42.72 and a one year high of $70.75. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.53.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.03. Brown & Brown had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 19.72%. The company had revenue of $738.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $725.36 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.32 EPS. Brown & Brown’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Brown & Brown will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 4th will be paid a $0.1025 dividend. This represents a $0.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 3rd. Brown & Brown’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.00%.

In related news, Director H Palmer Proctor, Jr. bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $61.53 per share, with a total value of $123,060.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 17.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 363.6% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its stake in shares of Brown & Brown by 1,088.2% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 404 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of Brown & Brown by 36.2% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 658 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brown & Brown during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brown & Brown during the 2nd quarter worth about $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.42% of the company’s stock.

Brown & Brown

Brown & Brown, Inc is an insurance agency, wholesale brokerage, insurance programs and service organization. It engages in the provision of insurance brokerage services and casualty insurance underwriting services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services.

