Bruce & Co. Inc. Makes New $1.06 Million Investment in Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN)

Bruce & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 32,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,061,000. Organon & Co. accounts for about 0.2% of Bruce & Co. Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora purchased a new position in Organon & Co. in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Organon & Co. in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in Organon & Co. by 56.5% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Alaethes Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Organon & Co. during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Organon & Co. by 342.3% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 729 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.81% of the company’s stock.

OGN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Organon & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Organon & Co. in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.33.

NYSE OGN traded up $0.40 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $31.85. The stock had a trading volume of 15,083 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,762,331. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $30.65 and a 200 day moving average of $32.35. Organon & Co. has a 52-week low of $27.25 and a 52-week high of $38.75.

Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.23. Organon & Co. had a return on equity of 92.31% and a net margin of 19.26%. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Organon & Co. will post 6.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 22nd were issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 19th.

Organon & Co. Company Profile

Organon & Co, a science-based pharmaceutical company, develops and delivers health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies within women's health, biosimilars, and established brands. Its women's health portfolio comprises contraception and fertility brands, such as Nexplanon/Implanon, a long-acting reversible contraceptive.

