Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) Shares Bought by Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) by 17.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,286 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 775 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Brunswick were worth $504,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its position in shares of Brunswick by 34.5% during the 2nd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 35,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,497,000 after acquiring an additional 9,000 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Brunswick by 26.0% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 3,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brunswick during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $210,000. Arabesque Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in shares of Brunswick by 134.0% during the 2nd quarter. Arabesque Asset Management Ltd now owns 28,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,833,000 after purchasing an additional 16,286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Brunswick by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 863,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,033,000 after purchasing an additional 22,717 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Brunswick alerts:

BC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Brunswick from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Brunswick from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Brunswick from $123.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Brunswick from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Brunswick from $120.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $119.71.

Shares of BC stock opened at $90.28 on Monday. Brunswick Co. has a 12 month low of $79.55 and a 12 month high of $117.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.09 and a beta of 1.69. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $96.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $98.21.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.09. Brunswick had a net margin of 10.52% and a return on equity of 37.79%. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.32 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Brunswick Co. will post 8.16 EPS for the current year.

Brunswick Profile

Brunswick Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of recreational marine products including marine engines, boats, and parts and accessories for those products. It operates through the following segments: Propulsion, Parts & Accessories and Boat. The Propulsion segment manufactures and markets a full range of outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engines, as well as propulsion-related controls, propellers, and rigging parts and accessories.

Further Reading: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Receive News & Ratings for Brunswick Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brunswick and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.