BTIG Research Trims Stryker (NYSE:SYK) Target Price to $273.00

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) had its price target trimmed by BTIG Research from $280.00 to $273.00 in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the medical technology company’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on SYK. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Stryker in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They issued a sector perform rating and a $278.00 target price on the stock. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Stryker in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They issued a buy rating and a $305.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup lowered their target price on Stryker from $300.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Friday. Robert W. Baird reissued a buy rating and set a $301.00 price target on shares of Stryker in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, SVB Leerink reissued an outperform rating on shares of Stryker in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $292.13.

Shares of SYK opened at $248.39 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $93.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.98, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.00. Stryker has a 12 month low of $220.90 and a 12 month high of $281.16. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $258.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $264.52. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The medical technology company reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.72 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $4.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.65 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 25.73% and a net margin of 11.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.81 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Stryker will post 9.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a $0.695 dividend. This is a boost from Stryker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. Stryker’s payout ratio is 55.94%.

In related news, CFO Glenn S. Boehnlein sold 2,778 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.79, for a total value of $721,696.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.12, for a total value of $263,120.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYK. Camden National Bank bought a new stake in Stryker during the fourth quarter worth $213,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in Stryker by 13.0% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 62,650 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $16,272,000 after purchasing an additional 7,198 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Stryker by 1,624.7% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 32,062 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $8,327,000 after buying an additional 30,203 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Stryker by 18.6% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 777,546 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $201,953,000 after buying an additional 122,019 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in shares of Stryker during the second quarter worth $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.28% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corp. engages in the provision of medical technology products and services. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology & Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides reconstructive and trauma implant systems. The MedSurg segment deals with surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopy, patient handling and reprocessed medical devices.

