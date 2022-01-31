Burberry Group plc (LON:BRBY) Receives GBX 2,195 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Burberry Group plc (LON:BRBY) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 2,195 ($29.61).

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on BRBY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 2,250 ($30.36) price target on shares of Burberry Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 2,000 ($26.98) price objective on shares of Burberry Group in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Burberry Group from GBX 2,000 ($26.98) to GBX 2,040 ($27.52) and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Burberry Group stock opened at GBX 1,866.50 ($25.18) on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of £7.51 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1,806.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 1,892.28. Burberry Group has a 52-week low of GBX 1,683.50 ($22.71) and a 52-week high of GBX 2,267 ($30.59). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.56, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 2.60.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 16th were paid a dividend of GBX 11.60 ($0.16) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.6%. Burberry Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.37%.

About Burberry Group

Burberry Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, retails, and wholesales luxury goods under the Burberry brand. The company operates in two segments, Retail/Wholesale and Licensing. It offers women, men, and children apparels, as well as accessories. The company also licenses third parties to manufacture and distribute products using the Burberry trademarks.

