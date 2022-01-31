Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Has $222.72 Million Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lowered its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 6.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 999,869 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 74,492 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in Visa were worth $222,721,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. King Luther Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in shares of Visa by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 957,489 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $223,880,000 after buying an additional 23,429 shares during the period. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Visa by 29.6% during the 3rd quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC now owns 87,642 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $19,522,000 after buying an additional 19,992 shares during the period. HCR Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Visa by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 36,784 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $8,194,000 after buying an additional 626 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Visa by 186.9% during the 2nd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 241,183 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $56,393,000 after buying an additional 157,132 shares during the period. Finally, New England Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Visa by 645.0% during the 2nd quarter. New England Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,450 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,742,000 after buying an additional 6,450 shares during the period. 80.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

V has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Visa from $267.00 to $277.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Visa in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $275.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Visa from $265.00 to $281.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Visa from $305.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Visa from $270.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $266.92.

In other Visa news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total value of $2,350,530.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.27, for a total transaction of $1,757,430.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:V traded down $3.59 on Monday, hitting $224.41. 104,020 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,631,772. The firm has a market capitalization of $432.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.50, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $210.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $221.96. Visa Inc. has a one year low of $190.10 and a one year high of $252.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.75.

Visa (NYSE:V) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $7.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.79 billion. Visa had a net margin of 51.07% and a return on equity of 37.62%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.42 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 7.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th will be paid a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. Visa’s payout ratio is currently 26.64%.

Visa Company Profile

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machine (ATM).

