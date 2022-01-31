Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Sells 1,036,253 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec cut its stake in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 27.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,783,672 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 1,036,253 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec owned 0.10% of Oracle worth $242,541,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ORCL. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Oracle in the third quarter worth approximately $225,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its position in shares of Oracle by 19.0% in the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 5,336 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 852 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in shares of Oracle by 10.3% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 354,341 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $27,582,000 after purchasing an additional 33,084 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Oracle in the second quarter worth approximately $212,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its stake in Oracle by 34.1% in the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 4,719 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $367,000 after buying an additional 1,201 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.88% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Charles W. Moorman bought 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $83.76 per share, with a total value of $1,256,400.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.27, for a total value of $2,678,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 43.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ORCL traded up $0.45 on Monday, hitting $80.93. The stock had a trading volume of 45,386 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,499,829. The stock has a market cap of $216.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $89.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $90.63. Oracle Co. has a 52-week low of $60.74 and a 52-week high of $106.34.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.10. Oracle had a return on equity of 1,087.71% and a net margin of 24.79%. The firm had revenue of $10.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.93 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 4.07 EPS for the current year.

Oracle declared that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, December 9th that allows the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the enterprise software provider to buy up to 3.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 7th were paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 6th. Oracle’s payout ratio is 37.10%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ORCL. Zacks Investment Research raised Oracle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price objective on Oracle from $115.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Oracle from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Wolfe Research upped their target price on Oracle from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.96.

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

