Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Sells 1,458,279 Shares of Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lowered its holdings in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) by 15.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,267,201 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,458,279 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec owned about 1.94% of Newell Brands worth $183,036,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its position in Newell Brands by 4.8% in the third quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 26,163,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $579,255,000 after purchasing an additional 1,201,349 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Newell Brands by 5.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,047,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $524,579,000 after purchasing an additional 995,211 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Newell Brands by 1,902.5% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,825,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,393,000 after purchasing an additional 8,384,644 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Newell Brands by 3.1% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,659,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,316,000 after purchasing an additional 229,723 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Newell Brands by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,192,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,586,000 after acquiring an additional 889,602 shares during the period. 87.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Newell Brands stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $22.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,642 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,989,416. Newell Brands Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.36 and a 1-year high of $30.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $22.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.75. The company has a market cap of $9.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.31 and a beta of 0.96.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.04. Newell Brands had a net margin of 5.76% and a return on equity of 21.13%. The firm had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.78 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Newell Brands Inc. will post 1.73 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 29th. Newell Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.25%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on NWL. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Newell Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Newell Brands from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.88.

Newell Brands Company Profile

Newell Brands, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of consumer and commercial products. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Solutions, Home Appliances, Home Solutions, Learning and Development, and Outdoor and Recreation. The Commercial Solutions segment includes commercial cleaning and maintenance solutions, closet and garage organization, hygiene systems and material handling solutions, connected home and security, and smoke and carbon monoxide alarms.

