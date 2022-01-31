Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Trims Stock Position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec trimmed its position in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 19.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,474,652 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 347,009 shares during the period. Mastercard makes up approximately 1.1% of Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec owned approximately 0.15% of Mastercard worth $512,707,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard in the third quarter worth about $237,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Mastercard by 13.8% in the second quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 122,963 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $44,909,000 after purchasing an additional 14,944 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in shares of Mastercard by 18.8% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 755,140 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $275,694,000 after purchasing an additional 119,452 shares during the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in Mastercard during the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, KCM Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Mastercard by 20.8% during the second quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,789 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,383,000 after acquiring an additional 652 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.32% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 90,994 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $354.40, for a total value of $32,248,273.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Michael Miebach sold 10,670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total transaction of $3,947,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 647,628 shares of company stock worth $214,977,545. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MA traded down $1.11 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $381.40. 46,834 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,459,068. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $350.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $354.51. The firm has a market cap of $374.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.05, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.15. Mastercard Incorporated has a twelve month low of $306.00 and a twelve month high of $401.50.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.14. Mastercard had a return on equity of 116.88% and a net margin of 45.50%. The firm had revenue of $5.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.64 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 8.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, November 30th that allows the company to repurchase $8.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the credit services provider to buy up to 2.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. This is an increase from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 6th. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 24.11%.

A number of research firms have commented on MA. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Mastercard from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Mastercard from $412.00 to $403.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Mizuho cut their target price on Mastercard from $465.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Mastercard from $448.00 to $449.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Mastercard in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $448.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $426.24.

Mastercard, Inc operates as a technology company. The firm engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial and payment programs.

