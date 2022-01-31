Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHI) Short Interest Up 59.8% in January

Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHI) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 77,200 shares, a growth of 59.8% from the December 31st total of 48,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 175,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Shares of Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund stock opened at $13.43 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $14.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.25. Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund has a 1-year low of $12.25 and a 1-year high of $16.44.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a $0.095 dividend. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.49%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its stake in shares of Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 27,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,000 after buying an additional 2,219 shares in the last quarter. TFG Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund by 3.7% during the third quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 28,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,000 after buying an additional 1,033 shares in the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group grew its holdings in shares of Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund by 6.9% during the third quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 49,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $751,000 after buying an additional 3,193 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund by 64.0% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 172,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,576,000 after buying an additional 67,168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, E&G Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund during the third quarter valued at $603,000.

Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund Company Profile

Calamos Convertible Opportunities & Income Fund operates as a closed-end investment fund/investment trust. It seeks total return through capital appreciation and current income by investing in a diversified portfolio of convertible securities and high yield fixed income securities. The company was founded on April 17, 2002 and is headquartered in Naperville, IL.

