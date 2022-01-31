Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHI) Short Interest Up 59.8% in January

Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHI) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 77,200 shares, a growth of 59.8% from the December 31st total of 48,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 175,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.
Shares of Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund stock opened at $13.43 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $14.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.25. Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund has a 1-year low of $12.25 and a 1-year high of $16.44.
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a $0.095 dividend. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.49%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th.
Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund Company Profile
Calamos Convertible Opportunities & Income Fund operates as a closed-end investment fund/investment trust. It seeks total return through capital appreciation and current income by investing in a diversified portfolio of convertible securities and high yield fixed income securities. The company was founded on April 17, 2002 and is headquartered in Naperville, IL.
Featured Story: How are capital gains distributions different for tax-deferred account?
Receive News & Ratings for Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.