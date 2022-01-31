California Public Employees Retirement System Acquires Shares of 56,043 I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB)

California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 56,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,063,000. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.07% of I-Mab as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of I-Mab in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of I-Mab by 303.1% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 657 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 494 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of I-Mab by 72.6% in the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 725 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of I-Mab in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $128,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of I-Mab by 6,607.4% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 1,784 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.89% of the company’s stock.

IMAB opened at $22.30 on Monday. I-Mab has a one year low of $20.20 and a one year high of $85.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $45.57 and its 200-day moving average is $60.84.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on I-Mab from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered I-Mab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Siebert Williams Shank assumed coverage on I-Mab in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $96.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, I-Mab presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.85.

About I-Mab

I-Mab, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes biologics to treat cancer and autoimmune disorders. It is developing Felzartamab, a CD38 antibody that is in Phase III clinical trials to treat multiple myeloma and autoimmune diseases; Eftansomatropin alfa, a long-acting human growth hormone, which has completed Phase 3 clinical trials to treat pediatric growth hormone deficiency; Lemzoparlimab, a CD47 monoclonal antibody that has completed Phase 1a clinical trials with RBC-sparing differentiation; and Olamkicept, an IL-6 blocker that has completed Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of ulcerative colitis and autoimmune.

