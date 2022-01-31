California Public Employees Retirement System Raises Stock Position in So-Young International Inc. (NASDAQ:SY)

California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in So-Young International Inc. (NASDAQ:SY) by 39.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 77,625 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,789 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.07% of So-Young International worth $331,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new stake in So-Young International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $510,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in So-Young International by 61.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 70,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $673,000 after purchasing an additional 26,560 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in So-Young International by 40.4% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 174,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $742,000 after purchasing an additional 50,087 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in So-Young International by 1,056.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 174,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $744,000 after purchasing an additional 159,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in So-Young International by 39.2% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 117,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,126,000 after purchasing an additional 32,981 shares in the last quarter. 13.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ SY opened at $2.23 on Monday. So-Young International Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.18 and a 12 month high of $17.40. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.64. The stock has a market cap of $236.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.88 and a beta of 0.32.

So-Young International (NASDAQ:SY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 19th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. So-Young International had a net margin of 3.51% and a return on equity of 2.32%. The business had revenue of $66.96 million during the quarter.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of So-Young International from $14.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 26th.

About So-Young International

So-Young International, Inc engages in discovering, evaluating and reserving medical aesthetic services. Its business model comprises of three components: Content and its distribution through major social media networks and targeted media platforms in China; Social community characterized by signature user-generated content and; Online reservation services for medical aesthetic treatment.

