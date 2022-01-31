California Public Employees Retirement System Sells 3,868 Shares of Sohu.com Limited (NASDAQ:SOHU)

California Public Employees Retirement System lowered its holdings in shares of Sohu.com Limited (NASDAQ:SOHU) by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 60,722 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 3,868 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.15% of Sohu.com worth $1,265,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SOHU. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in Sohu.com during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of Sohu.com in the second quarter worth approximately $44,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sohu.com in the third quarter worth approximately $83,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Sohu.com in the third quarter worth approximately $159,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Sohu.com in the second quarter worth approximately $201,000. 37.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SOHU opened at $16.68 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $16.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.66. Sohu.com Limited has a twelve month low of $14.64 and a twelve month high of $24.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $655.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 2.02.

Sohu.com (NASDAQ:SOHU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The information services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.25. Sohu.com had a net margin of 108.01% and a return on equity of 9.68%. The firm had revenue of $216.09 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that Sohu.com Limited will post 22.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Sohu.com from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th.

About Sohu.com

Sohu.com Ltd. is an online media, search, and game service company, which provides online products and services on PC and mobile devices. It provides a network of web properties and community based/Web 2.0 products, which offer the vast Sohu user community a broad array of choices regarding information, entertainment and communication.

