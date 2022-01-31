California Public Employees Retirement System Sells 792,135 Shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN)

California Public Employees Retirement System reduced its position in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN) by 68.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 370,323 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 792,135 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.15% of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. worth $2,503,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BVN. Amundi bought a new position in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. in the second quarter worth approximately $12,637,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 5.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,280,374 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $89,774,000 after purchasing an additional 631,894 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 3.4% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,293,239 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $165,554,000 after purchasing an additional 605,643 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 68.3% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 679,245 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $6,147,000 after purchasing an additional 275,734 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 700.5% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 307,034 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $2,778,000 after purchasing an additional 268,680 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BVN opened at $8.02 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.52. Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. has a fifty-two week low of $6.11 and a fifty-two week high of $12.44. The company has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.56 and a beta of 0.83.

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The mining company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.38). Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. had a negative net margin of 11.09% and a negative return on equity of 1.23%. The business had revenue of $220.36 million for the quarter.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.25 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. TheStreet lowered shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th.

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. Company Profile

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura SAA engages in the development and exploration of mineral properties. It operates through the following segments: Production and Sale of Minerals, Exploration and Development Activitie, Energy Generation and Transmission Services, Insurance Brokerage, Rental of Mining Concessions, Holding of Investments in Shares, and Industrial Activities.

