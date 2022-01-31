Calix (NYSE:CALX) Upgraded at Craig Hallum

Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Calix (NYSE:CALX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. Craig Hallum currently has $55.00 price target on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Northland Securities lifted their target price on shares of Calix from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barrington Research lifted their target price on shares of Calix from $58.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Westpark Capital lifted their target price on shares of Calix from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Calix from $58.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Calix from $55.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $59.50.

CALX opened at $46.80 on Friday. Calix has a 12-month low of $29.12 and a 12-month high of $80.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a PE ratio of 13.04, a P/E/G ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 1.48. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $62.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.34.

Calix (NYSE:CALX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $176.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $173.92 million. Calix had a net margin of 36.05% and a return on equity of 22.95%. Calix’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Calix will post 0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Calix news, EVP John Matthew Collins sold 829 shares of Calix stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.05, for a total transaction of $58,071.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Kevin A. Denuccio sold 20,100 shares of Calix stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.94, for a total transaction of $1,385,694.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 95,929 shares of company stock worth $6,194,015. 16.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Calix by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,988,198 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $147,707,000 after acquiring an additional 322,325 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of Calix by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,685,523 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $132,746,000 after acquiring an additional 165,641 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Calix by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,975,829 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $97,665,000 after acquiring an additional 247,656 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Calix by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,771,962 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $87,588,000 after acquiring an additional 228,613 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in Calix by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,124,211 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $53,400,000 after buying an additional 72,903 shares during the period. 79.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Calix

Calix, Inc provides cloud and software platforms, systems and services required to realize the unified access network. The firm offers broadband communications access systems and software for fiber and copper-based network architectures that enable communications service providers to transform their networks and connect to their residential and business subscribers.

