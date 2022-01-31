Callisto Network Reaches Market Capitalization of $13.14 Million (CLO)

Callisto Network (CURRENCY:CLO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on January 31st. One Callisto Network coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0051 or 0.00000013 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Callisto Network has traded 11.3% higher against the dollar. Callisto Network has a total market cap of $13.14 million and approximately $35,043.00 worth of Callisto Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,678.16 or 0.06962678 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $25.51 or 0.00066327 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000282 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0433 or 0.00000112 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded down 73.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Akroma (AKA) traded 25.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Money Plant Token (MPT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Callisto Network Profile

Callisto Network (CRYPTO:CLO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 14th, 2018. Callisto Network’s total supply is 2,614,098,213 coins and its circulating supply is 2,575,109,612 coins. Callisto Network’s official Twitter account is @CallistoSupport and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Callisto Network is /r/CallistoCrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Callisto Network’s official website is callisto.network . The official message board for Callisto Network is forum.callisto.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Callisto ia a new blockchain network based on the Ethereum protocol with its own cryptocurrency (CLO). Unlike ETH, CLO is posing itself as a value storage. The whole emission is completely controlled by miners and their influence grows with the growth of the network. Callisto introduces a Cold staking protocol that rewards coin holders for being network participants. Cold staking is a smart-contract based process that allows CLO holders to earn interest in a total CLO emission when they hold CLO coins at their balances for long enough period of staking time (1 month by default). “

Callisto Network Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Callisto Network directly using US dollars.

