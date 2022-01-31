Canaccord Genuity Group Lowers Schroders (LON:SDR) Price Target to GBX 3,544

Schroders (LON:SDR) had its price target trimmed by Canaccord Genuity Group from GBX 3,579 ($48.29) to GBX 3,544 ($47.81) in a report published on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Citigroup restated a neutral rating on shares of Schroders in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Barclays restated an equal weight rating and issued a GBX 3,675 ($49.58) price target on shares of Schroders in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Schroders from GBX 3,700 ($49.92) to GBX 3,930 ($53.02) and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Schroders currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 3,714.14 ($50.11).

Get Schroders alerts:

Schroders stock opened at GBX 3,326 ($44.87) on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of £9.40 billion and a PE ratio of 16.72. Schroders has a twelve month low of GBX 3,256 ($43.93) and a twelve month high of GBX 3,913 ($52.79). The company has a quick ratio of 5.69, a current ratio of 5.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.31. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 3,481.02 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 3,597.98.

Schroders plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm also provides advisory and consultancy services. It provides its services to financial institutions, high net worth clients, large corporate, local authority, charitable entities, individuals, pension plans, government funds, insurance companies, and endowments.

Featured Article: Trading Halts Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Schroders Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schroders and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.