Canadian Natural Resources Limited (TSE:CNQ) Senior Officer Sells C$648,800.00 in Stock

Canadian Natural Resources Limited (TSE:CNQ) (NYSE:CNQ) Senior Officer Jay Ellery Froc sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$64.88, for a total value of C$648,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,556,276.56.

Jay Ellery Froc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 29th, Jay Ellery Froc sold 1,900 shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$54.24, for a total value of C$103,056.00.

Shares of CNQ stock traded down C$0.31 during trading hours on Monday, hitting C$64.66. The company had a trading volume of 4,328,577 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,175,493. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a 12 month low of C$28.84 and a 12 month high of C$67.77. The firm has a market capitalization of C$76.09 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$56.31 and its 200 day moving average is C$49.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.74, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.91.

Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) (NYSE:CNQ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported C$1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$1.51 by C$0.26. The company had revenue of C$7.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$7.91 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Canadian Natural Resources Limited will post 6.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CNQ. Tudor Pickering boosted their price target on Canadian Natural Resources to C$62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. National Bankshares cut their price objective on Canadian Natural Resources from C$76.00 to C$74.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Tudor Pickering & Holt boosted their price objective on Canadian Natural Resources from C$57.00 to C$62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. CIBC boosted their price objective on Canadian Natural Resources from C$62.00 to C$67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Canadian Natural Resources to C$63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$63.71.

About Canadian Natural Resources

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil.

