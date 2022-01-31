Canadian Pacific Railway Limited to Post Q4 2022 Earnings of $0.88 Per Share, Desjardins Forecasts (TSE:CP)

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (TSE:CP) (NYSE:CP) – Equities researchers at Desjardins issued their Q4 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a research note issued on Friday, January 28th. Desjardins analyst B. Poirier forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.88 for the quarter. Desjardins has a “Buy” rating and a $103.00 price target on the stock. Desjardins also issued estimates for Canadian Pacific Railway’s FY2023 earnings at $4.99 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $5.70 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $6.56 EPS.

CP has been the topic of several other research reports. Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$106.00 to C$105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Susquehanna upgraded shares of Canadian Pacific Railway to a “buy” rating and set a C$87.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada set a C$115.00 price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Evercore restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, National Bankshares increased their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$97.00 to C$98.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Canadian Pacific Railway has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$156.80.

CP opened at C$92.27 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of C$85.78 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.86. Canadian Pacific Railway has a fifty-two week low of C$82.12 and a fifty-two week high of C$100.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$92.99 and its 200 day moving average price is C$91.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.23.

In other Canadian Pacific Railway news, Senior Officer James Dominic Luther Clements sold 18,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$95.56, for a total value of C$1,767,893.30.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be given a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. Canadian Pacific Railway’s payout ratio is 16.35%.

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

