Cannae Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNNE) Holdings Boosted by Epoch Investment Partners Inc.

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cannae Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNNE) by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 526,434 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 73,763 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. owned 0.59% of Cannae worth $16,377,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Cannae by 89.7% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 392 shares during the period. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Cannae by 106.5% in the 3rd quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 2,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Cannae by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cannae by 3,249.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 3,087 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cannae in the 2nd quarter valued at $203,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.70% of the company’s stock.

Cannae stock opened at $28.70 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.49 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.85. Cannae Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.15 and a fifty-two week high of $42.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $32.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.61.

Cannae (NYSE:CNNE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($1.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($1.19). Cannae had a negative return on equity of 5.06% and a net margin of 48.39%. The company had revenue of $186.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $194.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.44 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cannae Holdings, Inc. will post -1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CNNE shares. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Cannae in a research note on Monday, December 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cannae from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th.

Cannae Company Profile

Cannae Holdings, Inc engages in the management and operation of a group of companies and investments. It operates through the following segments: Dun & Bradstreet, Optimal Blue, Restaurant Group, and Corporate and Other. The Dun & Bradstreet segment offers business decision data and analytics. The Optimal Blue segment involves the secondary market solutions and actionable data services.

