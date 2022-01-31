Capital Fund Management S.A. Has $1.60 Million Stock Holdings in Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX)

Capital Fund Management S.A. trimmed its holdings in shares of Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX) by 33.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 79,427 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 40,558 shares during the period. Capital Fund Management S.A.’s holdings in Xerox were worth $1,602,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of XRX. Xponance Inc. boosted its position in shares of Xerox by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 18,684 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $439,000 after acquiring an additional 874 shares in the last quarter. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Xerox during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of Xerox by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 25,846 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $607,000 after acquiring an additional 1,546 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Xerox by 2,248.6% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,738 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 1,664 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Xerox by 232.8% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,456 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,718 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Xerox from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Xerox from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th.

Shares of Xerox stock opened at $20.52 on Monday. Xerox Holdings Co. has a fifty-two week low of $17.59 and a fifty-two week high of $26.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.86 and a beta of 1.73. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $21.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.52.

Xerox (NYSE:XRX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The information technology services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. Xerox had a net margin of 4.13% and a return on equity of 6.56%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.58 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Xerox Holdings Co. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Xerox Holdings Corporation, a workplace technology company, designs, develops, and sells document management systems and solutions in the United States, Europe, Canada, and internationally. It offers intelligent workplace services; and digital services that leverage its software capabilities in workflow automation, personalization and communication software, content management solutions, and digitization services.

