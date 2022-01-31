Capital Fund Management S.A. Increases Stake in Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI)

Capital Fund Management S.A. grew its stake in Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI) by 36.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 43,724 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,650 shares during the quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. owned 0.06% of Owens & Minor worth $1,368,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Owens & Minor in the 1st quarter valued at about $56,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Owens & Minor during the second quarter worth approximately $78,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in Owens & Minor during the third quarter worth approximately $91,000. BOKF NA purchased a new stake in Owens & Minor during the third quarter worth approximately $206,000. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new stake in Owens & Minor during the second quarter worth approximately $210,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Owens & Minor alerts:

In related news, SVP Michael Wayne Lowry sold 32,631 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.10, for a total transaction of $1,373,765.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Nicholas J. Pace sold 49,370 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.39, for a total value of $2,092,794.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 158,024 shares of company stock worth $6,644,534. Corporate insiders own 4.65% of the company’s stock.

OMI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Owens & Minor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Citigroup upgraded Owens & Minor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Owens & Minor has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.00.

Shares of NYSE OMI opened at $43.30 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Owens & Minor, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.58 and a twelve month high of $49.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $42.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.83. The stock has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.31.

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.48 billion. Owens & Minor had a return on equity of 40.55% and a net margin of 2.38%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.81 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Owens & Minor, Inc. will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current year.

About Owens & Minor

Owens & Minor, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare solutions. It operates through the Global Solutions and Global Products segments. The Global Solutions segment comprises of United States distribution, outsourced logistics, and value-added services business. The Global Products segment manufactures and sources medical surgical products through the production and kitting operations.

Recommended Story: Most Volatile Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Owens & Minor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Owens & Minor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.