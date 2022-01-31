Capital Properties, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CPTP) Short Interest Update

Capital Properties, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CPTP) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the December 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Capital Properties stock remained flat at $$12.99 during trading on Monday. Capital Properties has a 1-year low of $11.48 and a 1-year high of $15.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.68 and a 200 day moving average of $12.70.

Capital Properties (OTCMKTS:CPTP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter. Capital Properties had a return on equity of 25.91% and a net margin of 39.36%. The company had revenue of $1.40 million for the quarter.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 11th were issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a yield of 2.33%.

Capital Properties Company Profile

Capital Properties, Inc engages in the provision of real estate management. It focuses on leasing its real estate interests in downtown Providence, Rhode Island. The company was founded by Robert H. Eder in 1983 and is headquartered in Providence, RI.

